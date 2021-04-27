Advertisement

VIRAL VIDEO: Springfield night club fires bouncer after incident

Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An On Your Side investigation looked into a video gone viral outside a Springfield night club.

Someone shot the video after a fight in the parking lot at Club Rodeo in Saturday night. KY3 received calls and emails concerning the video.

In the video, you can see after the fight bouncers from the club help a 21 year-old man up from the ground. While they are helping him up, another bouncer runs into the video and kicks the man in the head. People with cell phones recorded the aftermath of him knocked unconscious and bleeding from the nose.

Police say the victim did not want to corporate with police. And he refused to press charges against the bouncer.

Club rodeo issued a statement, claiming “the employee in question deviated severely from our company policy, procedures and training. Accordingly, this individual’s employment has been terminated.”

Club Rodeo/Springfield, Mo.
Club Rodeo/Springfield, Mo.(ky3)

The club management say they were the ones who called police. We do not have an update on the victim. However, we do know he talked to police before emergency crews transported him.

