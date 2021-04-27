West Plains, Mo. workers have plenty of job options

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - It seems as though just about every where you look in West Plains and surrounding communities, you see a “help wanted” or “now hiring” sign. While many businesses are struggling to find staff, some employees are benefiting.

According to home health worker Shana Collins, the laws of supply and demand are working to the benefit of employees. “The past couple months, it’s been pretty easy to find a job,” she says. “I get two or three emails a day from the town where I live in is hiring, paying anywhere from $12 to $29-an-hour.”

Donna Parrot, Executive Director of the South Central Workforce Investment Board, says area businesses are really struggling to find help throughout the 12-county area her office serves. “I had a phone call this morning where an employer in Poplar Bluff is needing 20 employees and they’re paying prevailing wage, which is 40-60 dollars an hour, and they can’t find people to fill those jobs,” says Parrot.

A West Plains property management company has run an ad in the local paper for the last month, seeking someone to work as a seasonal lawn maintenance worker. Grisham Properties manager Paula Earls says nobody has applied for the job. “A lot of them are stating that they can make more staying at home, drawing unemployment, than they can make working at a minimum wage job,” according to Earls.

The Economic Development Director in West Plains blames Covid relief funds for creating the worker shortage. David Bossemeyer says, “I personally know people who have taken voluntary lay-offs so they can stay home and draw unemployment.”

Donna Parrot says it’s definitely an “employees market” right now, saying, “You can pretty much pick what you want to do right now, and if you’re willing to stick with it, you could probably work your way up in a good company.”

Parrot says people who are looking for work and businesses wanting to hire should contact their local job center for help.

