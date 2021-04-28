3 campgrounds evacuated at Roaring River State Park for flooding, closed until Friday

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Emergency crews evacuated three campgrounds Wednesday as water at Roaring River State Park rose quickly.

Park officials called it a historic flooding. And say about 45 people in total were moved to higher ground.

Pat and Andy Lambert were visiting from Branson. They say they had only minutes to get out in time.

”It was one of the scariest things I’ve been through,” Pat Lambert says.

Park officials say they received information about the flash flood warning from the National Weather Service and told campers they had 15 minutes to leave the campgrounds. The Lamberts say they packed up as quickly as they could.

“The ranger said it had never seen it rise that fast,” Pat Lambert says. “They’ve seen it get higher but never saw it rise that quickly.”

They watched their chairs and other belongings float away.

“We grabbed our doggies, loaded them up and took us and our baby doggies,” Pat Lambert says. “That was what was important for us.”

The Lamberts weren’t alone in that.

Julie Horton and her family traveled here from Wisconsin for a vacation and when they started to pack up this morning, they watched their tent float away.

“We couldn’t see any of the road anymore,” Horton says. “There was no ground at that point essentially and so we just grabbed all the stuff we could and hopped in our cars and drove.”

Park officials say everybody who was staying at the campgrounds is safe.

Horton says her family is cutting their trip short and don’t plan to stay in the area any longer.

“We’re a little nervous about planning a route because it’s hard to tell on a map exactly where the high ground is as we’re heading out,” Horton says. “We’ll have to be looking at a topographical map as well as just google maps to try to find a path to get out of the mountains.”

The Lamberts say they watched other campers get trapped and not make it out in time.

“It was in the middle of a lightning storm and we’re out under trees and it’s lightning and it’s pouring and you’re just trying to grab what you can and hook the trailer on and walking through water to get in the car,” Pat Lambert says.

Andy Lambert says that’s why it’s so important to listen to park rangers.

“They’re giving you the right information and you act quickly on their recommendation,” Andy Lambert says.

“They told us to get up to the end of the lodge or go into town to the Walmart lot but get out of here,” Pat Lambert says.

The campgrounds will be closed until Friday to allow park crews can clean up the debris and repair any damage. Park officials say anyone with upcoming reservations will be contacted and given an update on whether or not they should still come to the park.

