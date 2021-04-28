97-year-old man and sister survive storms that tore through Branson, Mo. Wednesday

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A 97-year-old man and his sister are counting their blessings after surviving the storms that tore through Branson, Mo. this morning.

The high winds ripped apart their home near Indian Point. The back of the house received the majority of impact from the storms, from collapsed walls and a missing roof.

First responders said it is a blessing no one was hurt. Southern Stone Fire Inspector Dylan Honea said they received the call at around 9:25 a.m. When first responders arrived, they said they realized this home was the worst in the area.

”We’ve searched all of Indian Point all the way from the top all the way to the bottom and it’s mainly just small tree damage, but other than that this one has the most severe damage, Southern Stone County Fire Inspector,” Dylan Honea said.

Honea said the family has been taken to nearby neighbors house while they work to salvage any remains inside the home.

”They haven’t really said a whole lot about what’s going on obviously they’re scared it’s a pretty big incident that’s taken place here today,” Honea said.

He said family and friends are focused on comforting them during this challenging time.

”Making sure that we can do what we can to save the rest of their property,”Honea said.

Plumlee Construction employee Brittin Dover said they have received a lot of calls and are trying to help as many people in need as possible today.

”We’re just putting up tarps where we can and taking care of anything and anybody,” Brittin Dover said.

Dover said he didn’t know the family personally, but did know their neighbors and were eager to lend a helping hand.

”We actually got a call from Michelle out here she knows everybody and it’s just family helping family down here,” Dover said.

Dover said after looking at the damage, the family is lucky to have made it out.

”He is in his 90s setting in his chair and his roof and everything just flew off and he had to get down and crawl so he’s very fortunate for the damage that happened to get out with just a scratch,” Dover said.

He said luckily he doesn’t think the house is a total loss.

”It has a lot of structural damage now a lot of the walls have been blown in but the foundation is good so I’d say it could probably be re built at some point,” Dover said.

Honea said as more storms could potentially impact the area throughout the week, he asks you to make sure you have a plan in place.

”When you hear those storm sirens going off make sure you find a place to evacuate or to hide or stay sheltered, it’ll allow us first responders to find you in these kind of scenarios,” Honea said.

Neighbors said the man and his sister were too shaken up to talk, but they do plan to stay with nearby family until the home is restored.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.