Advertisement

Arkansas House rejects bill cutting early voting by 1 day

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas House on Tuesday rejected legislation to cut early voting in the state by a day.

The House voted down the measure 39-43. The Senate last week had approved the bill, which would have eliminated early voting on the day before primaries and general elections.

Supporters of the bill had argued the change was needed to give poll workers a break between early voting and election day. But opponents had argued that it would remove an opportunity to vote for people who couldn’t make it to the polls at other times.

The measure was among several voting changes proposed in the majority-Republican Legislature this year. Gov. Asa Hutchinson earlier this month signed legislation to prohibit someone from being within 100 feet of the primary exterior entrance to a polling site while voting is occurring unless entering or leaving the building “for lawful purposes.”

Hutchinson earlier this year also approved a change to the state’s voter ID law that removed the ability for people without identification to cast a ballot if they sign a sworn statement.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Dillbeck (Greene County jail)
Judge finds Republic, Mo. daycare operator guilty of abuse and neglect
Viral Video/Club Rodeo
VIRAL VIDEO: Springfield night club fires bouncer after incident
Jacoby Auston Goehler, of Salem, Ark., faces a murder charge in the death of his friend...
Teenager arrested for the death of another teenager in Fulton County, Ark.
A corridor of southern Missouri and northwest Arkansas could receive 2-4" of rain today and...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain and storms expected today
Chase ended on Farmer Avenue
Driver taken into custody after a chase north of Springfield

Latest News

Viewer Erin Pemberton shared this video of downtown Reeds Spring.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy rain floods streets in Reeds Spring, Mo.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy rain floods streets in Reed Springs, Mo.
Overdose deaths increase 31% in first half of 2020
Drug overdoses on the rise in Springfield
Melissa and Miracle Hendrix/Oak Grove, Ark.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Watch LIVE coverage of severe storms Wednesday morning