Advertisement

Authorities arrest mother of teenager charged in death of another teenager near Salem, Ark.

Jacoby Auston Goehler, of Salem, Ark., faces a murder charge in the death of his friend...
Jacoby Auston Goehler, of Salem, Ark., faces a murder charge in the death of his friend Davidlee Allen Kane Stansbury, 19.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Ark. (KY3) - The Fulton County (Ark.) sheriff arrested the mother of a teenager charged in the shooting death of his friend near Salem.

Jennifer Harnden, 41, of Salem, faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Davidlee Stansbury. A judge set bond at $250,000.

Harnden is the mother of Jacoby Auston Goehler, 19. He faces a murder charge in the death Stansbury, once considered a friend.

Family reported Stansbury missing on April 23. In the search for Stansbury, Sheriff Al Roork said he received information Goehler killed the man. Investigators later found the body of Stansbury in a wooded area north of Republican Road. The sheriff says the teenager was shot.

Deputies arrested Goehler after a warrant was issued. A judge ordered bond at $500,000 for Goehler.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Dillbeck (Greene County jail)
Judge finds Republic, Mo. daycare operator guilty of abuse and neglect
Flooding a concern through tomorrow
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy Rain Possible Again Tonight
Viral Video/Club Rodeo
VIRAL VIDEO: Springfield night club fires bouncer after incident
Melissa and Miracle Hendrix/Oak Grove, Ark.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms damage homes, flood roads in the Ozarks Wednesday
Jacoby Auston Goehler, of Salem, Ark., faces a murder charge in the death of his friend...
Teenager arrested for the death of another teenager in Fulton County, Ark.

Latest News

Three campgrounds evacuated at Roaring River State Park.
3 campgrounds evacuated at Roaring River State Park for flooding, closed until Friday
Brookline Fire Department expanding to meet more needs
92-year-old man and sister survive storms that tore through Branson, Mo. Wednesday
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 500+ new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 300 new cases