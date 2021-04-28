Authorities arrest mother of teenager charged in death of another teenager near Salem, Ark.

SALEM, Ark. (KY3) - The Fulton County (Ark.) sheriff arrested the mother of a teenager charged in the shooting death of his friend near Salem.

Jennifer Harnden, 41, of Salem, faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Davidlee Stansbury. A judge set bond at $250,000.

Harnden is the mother of Jacoby Auston Goehler, 19. He faces a murder charge in the death Stansbury, once considered a friend.

Family reported Stansbury missing on April 23. In the search for Stansbury, Sheriff Al Roork said he received information Goehler killed the man. Investigators later found the body of Stansbury in a wooded area north of Republican Road. The sheriff says the teenager was shot.

Deputies arrested Goehler after a warrant was issued. A judge ordered bond at $500,000 for Goehler.

