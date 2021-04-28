Brookline Fire District making big changes to match growth

BROOKLINE, Mo. (KY3) - A fire district in the Springfield area is making some big changes, working to keep up with growth in the district.

The Brookline Fire Department served as a volunteer district for decades. A few months ago, the fire district board hired a chief, administrative captain and two full-time firefighters.

Firefighter calls in the last three years increased 15% to 20%. Add to that nearly 1,000 building permits in their district in the last decade, most of that growth residential.

The fire department covers much of Greene County west and southwest of Springfield. And the district surrounds much of the Republic Fire Department’s area. Republic only covers in the city limits. With continued growth west of Springfield, firefighters expect their calls to continue to increase. And they believe their fire district must continue to grow. The district recently remodeled the headquarters, adding four bunk rooms and a living area for firefighters. Firefighters did much of the work themselves to keep the cost down.

The Chief Jamie Kilburn says though they value their volunteer firefighters, they often just don’t have enough time to devote to the number of calls they receive.

“Typically these people are very family oriented and so that period of time that they have to devote to the firefighting is dwindling,” said Chief Jamie Kilburn. “Along with that, the training to be an effective fire department, fire district, has just, it’s just increased substantially over the years.”

The chief says daily the department averages three or four firefighters responding to a call. He needs around ten firefighters to respond. Chief Kilburn relies on a lot on mutual aid from other departments. He says sometime in the near future, the district will ask voters for a tax levy increase. He says the district is currently the lowest in Greene County.

