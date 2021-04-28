Advertisement

Cards catcher Molina goes on injured list with foot strain

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina waves to cheering fans after starting a baseball game...
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina waves to cheering fans after starting a baseball game against the Washington Nationals and becoming the first catcher in major league history to catch 2000 games with one team Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina was put on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a strained tendon in his right foot.

Molina was hurt in a game Friday night against Cincinnati. He sat out Saturday and Sunday, then returned on Monday to catch all nine innings of a 2-1 loss to Philadelphia.

The nine-time Gold Glove winner said he “had trouble moving around,” manager Mike Shildt said.

The 38-year-old Molina is off to one of the best starts of his career. He is hitting .323 with five home runs and 14 RBIs.

This was the ninth time he has gone on the injured list during his 18-year career.

Andrew Knizner started Tuesday night’s game against the Phillies. The Cardinals recalled catcher Ali Sanchez from their alternate training facility.

__

