CRIME STOPPERS UPDATE: Officers arrest man charged with property damage in Greene County.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Springfield police arrested Donald Corey Jackson on Thursday. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Springfield police have arrested a suspect in a Greene County theft investigation. Donald Corey Jackson is now in custody. Officers arrested him on Thursday morning. He faces several charges including property damage, stealing, and resisting arrest.

{PREVIOUS STORY: Published Feb. 2, 2021}

The second Crime Stoppers fugitive is Donald Jackson. He’s charged with property damage, stealing and possession of a controlled substance.

Springfield police tell KY3 Jackson is known to use the alias “Sweet.” He’s about 6′0″ tall and has brown hair and brown eyes. Detectives say Jackson is also a suspect in car thefts, stealing, and drug crimes in Greene County.

If you’ve seen Donald Jackson or Jerica Deckard, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477) or 911. Springfield police do not want you to confront either suspect. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could get a cash reward of up to $1,000.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.