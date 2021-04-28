CRIME STOPPERS UPDATE: Officers arrest man charged with property damage in Greene County.
Donald Corey Jackson also faces charges of resisting arrest and stealing.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -
Springfield police have arrested a suspect in a Greene County theft investigation. Donald Corey Jackson is now in custody. Officers arrested him on Thursday morning. He faces several charges including property damage, stealing, and resisting arrest.
{PREVIOUS STORY: Published Feb. 2, 2021}
The second Crime Stoppers fugitive is Donald Jackson. He’s charged with property damage, stealing and possession of a controlled substance.
Springfield police tell KY3 Jackson is known to use the alias “Sweet.” He’s about 6′0″ tall and has brown hair and brown eyes. Detectives say Jackson is also a suspect in car thefts, stealing, and drug crimes in Greene County.
If you’ve seen Donald Jackson or Jerica Deckard, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477) or 911. Springfield police do not want you to confront either suspect. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could get a cash reward of up to $1,000.
