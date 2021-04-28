Advertisement

Drug overdoses on the rise in Springfield

CDC reports drug overdose deaths hit record high in 2020
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports more than 87,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2020.

Dr. Drew Shoemaker with Burrell Behavioral Health says there could be a number of reasons why people turned to drugs and alcohol during the pandemic. He said many support groups were closed temporarily, along with isolation, financial struggles and losing loved ones.

Shoemaker says Burrell has seen a 35% increase in patients seeking treatment for opioid use. But only 10% of people suffering with addiction will get treatment.

”There are a lot of reasons for this. There is a lot of social stigma with addiction,” said Shoemaker. “People are afraid to seek care because of adverse effects on their career or their family life. There are more services available now than there were a few years ago.”

The Springfield Police Department reported 368 overdoses in 2020 with 31 deaths. In April 2020, 45 people overdosed with 7 deaths while in May 2020 52 overdosed with 3 deaths. So far in 2021, there’s been 148 overdoses with 17 deaths.

2020OverdoseDeaths
January394
February291
March331
April457
May523
June304
July162
August394
September221
October253
November291
December90

”Most people with addiction disorders need help to get better,” said Shoemaker. “Those services are out there. Sometimes it takes a lot of guts to reach out to those services. I encourage those people to reach out there’s a lot of people out there willing to help with these issues.”

If you know of someone struggling with addiction there’s a list of resources below:

24/7 Crisis Help Line: 1-800-494-7355

Burrell Behavioral Health

24/7 Behavioral Crisis Center: 800 South Park Avenue Springfield, Missouri 65802

Eustasis Psychiatric and Addiction Health

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

