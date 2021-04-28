Advertisement

Family of man shot by Chicago police views video of shooting

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — The family of a man shot to death last month by Chicago police have viewed video of the shooting.

Attorney Todd Pugh said Tuesday the video of the fatal shooting of Anthony Alvarez in the early morning hours of March 31 has left his family with more questions than answers.

Police posted a picture on social media of the weapon they say they found at the scene.

The shooting of Alvarez has garnered little attention.

Two days before the case involving Alvarez, 13-year-old Adam Toledo was shot to death in the Little Village neighborhood by a police officer, also during a foot chase.

