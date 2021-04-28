Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flooding & strong storms still possible through the day

Flash Flood Watch is up for much of southern Missouri
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Severe storms rolled through the Ozarks this morning with a possible tornado confirmed in Douglas County. Damage from either high winds or a tornado found in Indian Point near Branson. Otherwise, heavy rain and flooding has been the big issue today with flooded low water crossings and highways.

Through the afternoon the severe weather threat will diminish but we’re now looking at a flood risk. 2-4″ of rain through the afternoon and evening is possible. There may be embedded thunderstorms within the main line of storms moving in our of Kansas this afternoon. Can’t rule out some stronger storms later today.

Flooding a concern through tomorrow
With flooded roads already occurring and impassible highways because of high water, expect this to be a continuous issue today.

Flooding a concern through tomorrow
A flood watch remains in effect for areas south of I-44 until Thursday morning. Never drive through flooded roads.

Flash Flood Watch until Thursday
For areas not seeing rain we’ll have warmer temperatures in the 70s. All other places will be a touch cooler. Rain continuing tonight with lows in the 60s.

Friday and Saturday look great with the temperatures and sunny skies. Highs in the 70s. The pattern turns active again by early next week with thunderstorms potential to start your work week.

Storm storms and flooding still possible through tomorrow
