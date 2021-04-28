Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy rain floods streets in Reeds Spring, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
REEDS SPRING, Mo. (KY3) - Several inches of rainfall fell on many spots of the Ozarks in a short period of time on Wednesday.

Viewer Erin Pemberton shared this video of downtown Reeds Spring. The heavy rain flooded Main Street near the post office.

Remember to turn around, don’t drown.

