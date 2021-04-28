First Alert Weather: Heavy rain leads to flooding, evacuations at Roaring River State Park

NEAR CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Several inches of rain in a short period of time Wednesday morning led flooding along Roaring River near Cassville.

Emergency crews at Roaring River State Park evacuated the campground. The heavy rain led to flooding on the bridge over State Highway 112. Some of the worst flooding is around the state park’s trout hatchery. Nearly four inches of rain has fallen on the area. And the KY3 First Alert Weather Team expects more rainfall throughout Wednesday.

Multiple fire departments are working to assist those along the river. KY3 has a crew heading to the area. Watch for updates.

