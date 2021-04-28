First Alert Weather: Storm damages homes along Indian Point near Branson, Mo.
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A strong line of storms hit homes along a road west of Branson Wednesday morning.
The damage is concentrated around the Indian Point area along Table Rock Lake, south of Silver Dollar City.
A homeowner, 97-years-old, survived the storms. He lived there with his sister. The storm collapsed the roof of the home. It also uprooted trees in the yard.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the storm around 9 a.m. Heavy rain also led to flooding in the same area.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.