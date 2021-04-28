FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Watch LIVE coverage of severe storms Wednesday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We are tracking severe storms for Wednesday morning.

The storms damaged small buildings and trees in a line from Carroll County, Ark, to the Branson areas. The storms also dumped several inches of rain, leading to many flooded roads. Traffic stopped on part of U.S. 65 near Saddlebrooke as heavy rain flooded the road. Drivers say they had to drive through it one car at a time.

Dale Davis/Saddlebrooke, Mo. (KY3)

The National Weather Service issued several Tornado Warnings from Stone County, Mo. to Ozark County.

