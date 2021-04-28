Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Watch LIVE coverage of severe storms Wednesday morning

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We are tracking severe storms for Wednesday morning.

The storms damaged small buildings and trees in a line from Carroll County, Ark, to the Branson areas. The storms also dumped several inches of rain, leading to many flooded roads. Traffic stopped on part of U.S. 65 near Saddlebrooke as heavy rain flooded the road. Drivers say they had to drive through it one car at a time.

Dale Davis/Saddlebrooke, Mo.
Dale Davis/Saddlebrooke, Mo.(KY3)

The National Weather Service issued several Tornado Warnings from Stone County, Mo. to Ozark County.

Stay ahead of the weather while on-the-go with the KY3 First Alert Weather App.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Dillbeck (Greene County jail)
Judge finds Republic, Mo. daycare operator guilty of abuse and neglect
Viral Video/Club Rodeo
VIRAL VIDEO: Springfield night club fires bouncer after incident
Jacoby Auston Goehler, of Salem, Ark., faces a murder charge in the death of his friend...
Teenager arrested for the death of another teenager in Fulton County, Ark.
A corridor of southern Missouri and northwest Arkansas could receive 2-4" of rain today and...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain and storms expected today
Chase ended on Farmer Avenue
Driver taken into custody after a chase north of Springfield

Latest News

Viewer Erin Pemberton shared this video of downtown Reeds Spring.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy rain floods streets in Reeds Spring, Mo.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy rain floods streets in Reed Springs, Mo.
Overdose deaths increase 31% in first half of 2020
Drug overdoses on the rise in Springfield
Arkansas House rejects bill cutting early voting by 1 day