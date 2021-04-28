Advertisement

Last COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Howell County scheduled Wednesday

Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - At it’s peak, the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Ozarks Healthcare would administer more than 500 doses a day. On Tuesday, administrators expected to give about 50 shots.

Katie Mahan, Ozarks Healthcare Pharmacy Director, said the number of people getting vaccinated has dropped pretty dramatically even though COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Howell County.

“At first it was exciting to see everybody coming out to get the vaccine, but yeah, as it’s declined, that’s been a little discouraging,” she said.

Mahan says at one point, the number of COVID-19 patients at Ozarks Healthcare hit zero. But over the past couple of weeks, they’ve been admitting one or two new patients every day.

According to officials at the Howell County Health Department, only about 18% of eligible Howell County recipients have received their first COVID-19 shot.

Ronald Dixon, from Fremont, Mo. said he received his first Moderna shot Tuesday to help protect his mother from the virus.

“It’s not just for you, it’s for everyone around you,” he said. “It’s, you know, the more people who are vaccinated, the more people who have gone and taken precautions to take care of it, the better off we’ll all in general be.”

Ozarks Healthcare is offering both the Johnson and Johnson and the Moderna vaccines. Andrea Tripp chose the Johnson and Johnson shot.

“I did my research before I even got the shots, and out of all the three that are out there, this one was the most acceptable for what I need,” said Tripp.

Mahan says for those who can’t make it to Wednesday’s vaccine clinic, you can receive free shots at area pharmacies.

