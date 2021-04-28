Advertisement

Man, 70, mowing lawn dies after getting attacked by hundreds of bees

By KTXS Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 12:42 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRECKENRIDGE, Texas (KTXS) - A 70-year-old man from Texas died after an aggressive swarm of bees reportedly stung him, but firefighters were able to save his wife from the swarm.

Thomas Hicks, 70, was mowing his lawn Monday afternoon in Breckenridge, Texas, when hundreds of bees swarmed around him and attacked. He died after going into cardiac arrest as a result of being severely stung.

“He got attacked outside, ran in the house to let his wife know, ‘Hey, this is what’s going on.’ The bees followed him in,” said Fire Chief Calvin Chaney.

Firefighters fought through a swarm of bees to help Hicks’ wife get out of the house. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of bee stings and returned home Tuesday morning.

Chaney says it’s likely the noise from Hicks’ lawnmower aggravated the bees.

Beekeeper Joey Venekamp responded to the scene and found several beehives, containing about 60,000 honey bees, in a nearby tree. They had been there for about three years.

Venekamp subdued the bees with soap and water then removed the hives.

Breckenridge Fire Department was dispatched to a Bee attack this afternoon on Water District road 214. Stephens County...

Posted by Breckenridge Fire Department on Monday, April 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 KTXS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: KSHB TV
Springfield Central High School graduate dies after hit by stray bullet in Kansas City apartment
A Flash Flood Watch is posted for Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms Begin Late Tonight
Samantha Dillbeck (Greene County jail)
Judge finds Republic, Mo. daycare operator guilty of abuse and neglect
FILE - In this March 29, 2012, file photo a lottery vendor selects a $5 quick pick sale for the...
Retired Ozarks Air Force officer claims $4 million Mega Millions prize
Old Town Pharmacy/Monett, Mo.
Grand jury indicts Monett, Mo. pharmacy owner, pharmacy tech on Medicaid fraud, forgery, identity theft

Latest News

A beekeeper found several beehives, containing about 60,000 honey bees, in a nearby tree.
Texas man dies after getting severely stung by swarm of bees
The incident comes as Iran negotiates with world powers in Vienna over Tehran and Washington...
US Navy fires warning shots in new tense encounter with Iran
Springfield police arrested Donald Corey Jackson on Thursday.
CRIME STOPPERS UPDATE: Officers arrest man charged with property damage in Greene County.
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Carlos Martinez throws during the second inning of a...
Martinez gets 1st win as starter since 2018, Cards top Phils