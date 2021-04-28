Man kicked in face by bouncer at Club Rodeo Springfield speaks out, files police report

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The victim involved in a viral video outside of Club Rodeo in Springfield says he has filed a police report.

The video shows Chason Martin, 21, kicked in the face while being held by bouncers after closing time Sunday morning. The kick left Martin with a broken nose, cheek, and eye socket, along with broken teeth.

Despite major injuries, he did not originally file a police report. He says because when police were questioning him he could not even stay awake.

“I don’t even know why they would say I wasn’t going to press charges when I’m in that state of mind,” he says.

His mom, Heather Blair, says the video is difficult for her to watch. She has been the one taking care of him since the incident.

“It’s very hurtful to me to watch somebody who is supposed to be there to protect kids getting out of the club to do this to my son,” she says.

Martin says he is in a lot of pain. His mother says he will have surgery this week and is meeting with a plastic surgeon. They are even more concerned about his issues with motor skills and memory loss.

“My motor functions are going away,” Martin says. “I can’t talk. My mouth is so numb. I’m drooling. I don’t drool. I can usually get any words that come to my mind out. I’ve got to slow it down now.”

KY3 reached out to Club Rodeo through Facebook. They said in a statement:

Our most heartfelt sympathies are with all those affected by this senseless act of violence. We wish for a full recovery of those involved. The safety of our guests and team members is our top priority. We believe that the course of the investigation will bear out the truths of the events of that night and the actions of all of those involved. We have and will continue to cooperate fully with the authorities. We are not able to comment further due to the ongoing investigation.

