Martinez gets 1st win as starter since 2018, Cards top Phils

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Carlos Martinez throws during the second inning of a...
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Carlos Martinez throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)(Joe Puetz | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Carlos Martinez pitched two-hit ball into the eighth inning for his first win as a starter since 2018, leading the St. Louis Cardinals over the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Paul Goldschmidt and Tommy Edman hit two-run doubles and Nolan Arenado doubled twice as St. Louis won for the fourth time in five games.

Martinez (1-4) allowed two runs, one of them earned, in 7 1/3 innings. He had been 0-9 in his last 12 starts — his previous win came on Sept. 1, 2019, the year he spent as the Cardinals’ closer.

Martinez struck out four and walked two. Alex Reyes picked up his sixth save.

Zach Eflin (1-1) gave up five runs on nine hits over 6 2/3 innings. He struck out eight and did not walk a batter. Eflin has gone at last six innings in all five starts.

Edman’s double put St. Louis ahead 3-1 in the second. Goldschmidt pushed the lead to 5-2 with a double in the seventh.

The Cardinals played without catcher Yadier Molina, who was placed on the 10-day injured list before the game with a sore tendon in his right foot.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: OF Andrew McCutchen was held out of the lineup for the second day in a row. He was replaced by Brad Miller. McCutchen is hitting .154.

Cardinals: Molina suffered the injury on Friday against Cincinnati. He sat out Saturday and Sunday, but returned to the lineup and caught all nine innings of a 2-1 loss on Monday.

UP NEXT

St. Louis RHP Johan Oviedo (0-0) will start in the third game of the four-game set on Wednesday. The Phillies did not announce a starter before Tuesday night’s game.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

