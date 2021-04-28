Advertisement

Missouri Senate tables bill to invalidate federal gun laws

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Senate has tabled a bill to invalidate federal gun laws after pushback from Democrats who said the proposal would threaten partnerships between local and federal authorities.

The bill seeks to invalidate federal laws or other actions deemed to infringe on a person’s Second Amendment right to bear arms, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Republican Sen. Eric Burlison, of Battlefield, said it would allow individuals to sue local police departments and governments if their action “knowingly deprives a citizen of Missouri of the rights or privileges ensured by” the Second Amendment.

Critics have said courts have ruled that federal laws cannot be nullified by the states.

