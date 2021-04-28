Advertisement

Northwest Arkansas man charged in Capitol riot released pending trial

This undated photo provided by the Washington County, Arl., Sheriff's Office shows Arkansas...
This undated photo provided by the Washington County, Arl., Sheriff's Office shows Arkansas resident Richard Barnett, who was taken into custody Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, and is being held in the county jail after he was charged by federal prosecutors with three counts for storming the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in Washington. Barnett was in a viral photo where he could be seen inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office. (Washington County Sheriff's Office via AP)(AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas man who posed for photos with his feet on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol will be allowed to return home pending trial.

U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper granted a motion Tuesday allowing Richard Barnett’s release from federal custody in Washington, D.C. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the judge’s order will include “specific conditions of release,” including location monitoring by GPS and surrender of his passport, among others. Barnett faces three federal charges.

If convicted, he faces up to a year in prison.

