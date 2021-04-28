PICTURES: Storm damages buildings in Douglas County, Mo. Wednesday

NEAR DORA, Mo. (KY3) - A strong storm damaged buildings in rural Douglas County Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for the storm around 10 a.m.

The Eastern Douglas County Fire Department responded to the damage, ten miles northwest of Dora. The storm damaged a home and a barn in the area. It also uprooted several trees.

(Pictures courtesy of the Eastern Douglas County Fire Department)

