PICTURES: Storm damages buildings in Douglas County, Mo. Wednesday
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEAR DORA, Mo. (KY3) - A strong storm damaged buildings in rural Douglas County Wednesday morning.
The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for the storm around 10 a.m.
The Eastern Douglas County Fire Department responded to the damage, ten miles northwest of Dora. The storm damaged a home and a barn in the area. It also uprooted several trees.
(Pictures courtesy of the Eastern Douglas County Fire Department)
