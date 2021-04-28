PICTURES: Viewers share snapshots from Wednesday’s severe weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Viewers from around the Ozarks shared snapshots from Wednesday morning’s severe weather.

A line of storms stretched across the area. Storms damaged homes and trees. Several inches of rain led to flash flooding of roads.

