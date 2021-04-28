Advertisement

PICTURES: Viewers share snapshots from Wednesday’s severe weather

Caption
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Viewers from around the Ozarks shared snapshots from Wednesday morning’s severe weather.

A line of storms stretched across the area. Storms damaged homes and trees. Several inches of rain led to flash flooding of roads.

Upload your weather images on the KY3 First Alert Weather App. Download today!

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Dillbeck (Greene County jail)
Judge finds Republic, Mo. daycare operator guilty of abuse and neglect
Viral Video/Club Rodeo
VIRAL VIDEO: Springfield night club fires bouncer after incident
A corridor of southern Missouri and northwest Arkansas could receive 2-4" of rain today and...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain and storms expected today
Jacoby Auston Goehler, of Salem, Ark., faces a murder charge in the death of his friend...
Teenager arrested for the death of another teenager in Fulton County, Ark.
Chase ended on Farmer Avenue
Driver taken into custody after a chase north of Springfield

Latest News

Storm damages homes west of Branson, Mo.
Courtesy: Eastern Douglas County Fire Department
PICTURES: Storm damages buildings in Douglas County, Mo. Wednesday
Courtesy: Eastern Douglas County Fire Department
Storm damages buildings in Douglas County, Mo. Wednesday
Viewer Erin Pemberton shared this video of downtown Reeds Spring.
WATCH: Heavy rain floods streets in Reeds Spring, Mo.