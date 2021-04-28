Advertisement

Robbery suspects arrested after the victim followed them in Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Two men and a woman are in the Greene County Jail after police say they robbed a woman Tuesday night.

Police say the victim withdrew money from the ATM inside the Kum & Go at National and Walnut Lawn just before 10:30 p.m. When she walked out to her car, police say a man who claimed to have a gun demanded money from her.

The woman called police, then followed the car. Greene County Deputies pulled the driver over at highway 65 and Evans Road. Deputies didn’t find a gun and they were able to give the woman her money back.

