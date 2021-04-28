SPONSORED: Bass Pro Fishing Tips: How to catch fish on a French fry bait

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Check out the fishing on area lakes courtesy of Mike Webb, Bass Pro Shops sponsored angler and owner of Webb’s Guide Service.

Week of April 27:

Table Rock Lake

Multiple baits are working depending on the weather. On the sunny and calm days, key on the spawning pockets but keep the boat in 20-25 feet of water using a Ned Rig or a puke colored Teaser Tube. On windy days, use a Speed Shad or single tail grub on windy pockets or points close to windy pockets.

Stockton Lake

Try using Shaky Heads on points or pockets keeping the boat in 20 feet of water. If the weather is cloudy and windy, use a spinner bait or jerk bait where the wind is hitting the points.

Lake of the Ozarks

On calm days, the Shaky Head or small jigs are working on ledge rock banks. On windy days, try a Rat-L-Trap on flat ledge rock banks. Burn it in very shallow water.

Bull Shoals Lake

Fishing is great. The top water bite is on! The best bite is near spawning pockets or the closest point to them. Also, the weightless Senko is working in the same areas.

