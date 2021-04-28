Advertisement

Springfield police search for man accused of punching woman 20 times

The probable cause statement says Billy Moad Jr. told the victim, “You better not tell anyone, or you’ll be sorry.”
By Maria Neider
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Billy Joe Moad Junior Charge: First-degree assault
Billy Joe Moad Junior Charge: First-degree assault(Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police want your help finding a Greene County fugitive. Billy Joe Moad Jr. is accused of beating a woman in late February. He’s charged with first-degree assault. According to the probable cause statement, the 23-year-old punched the woman about 20 times in the face. She told police it happened after Moad exposed himself, and she refused his sexual advances.

He failed to show up for his court hearing and a warrant went out for his arrest. Moad has tattoos on his chest and right arm. If you see him or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps police arrest him.

