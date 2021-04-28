Advertisement

Standoff in Springfield, Mo. ends with fire, arrest

Greene County deputies arrest a man wanted for several felonies.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested a man wanted on felony warrants after a three-hour standoff and house fire in west Springfield.

The incident happened in the 2700 block of West Elm Street Wednesday.

Investigators say negotiators worked hours to peacefully get the man to leave his house. They say he then set fire to the back of the home. Officers raced inside and pulled the man out of the burning house. Firefighters put out the flames after arresting the man.

Investigators say he suffered injuries in the fire.

