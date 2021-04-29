Advertisement

Arkansas governor signs bills banning vaccine requirements

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Wednesday signed into law measures preventing state and local governments from requiring the coronavirus vaccine or proof of vaccination in order to access services.

The ban on requiring a vaccine would also prohibit it as a condition of unemployment. The measure includes some exceptions, such as state-owned medical facilities, if approved by Legislative Council.

The other measure prohibits “passport vaccines” in order to access goods or services. Federal officials have said there is no plan to require them broadly, but some Republican governors have issued orders preventing businesses or agencies from mandating them.

“These bills confirm my position that there should not be a COVID-19 vaccine requirement as a condition of employment in state government,” Hutchinson said in a statement. “It does make certain exemptions and it specifically exempts private businesses so they can make their own decision.”

The Republican governor has not taken action yet on another bill sitting on his desk that would prohibit state or local governments from imposing mask mandates. Hutchinson last month lifted the state’s mask mandate, but cities such as Fayetteville and Little Rock have been allowed to keep theirs in place.

Arkansas’ virus cases on Wednesday rose by 291 to 335,289 since the pandemic began. The state’s COVID-19 deaths rose by one to 5,726 and hospitalizations increased by eight to 165.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dale Davis/Saddlebrooke, Mo.
PICTURES: Viewers share snapshots from Wednesday’s severe weather
Greene County deputies arrest a man wanted for several felonies.
Standoff in Springfield, Mo. ends with fire, arrest
21-year-old Chason Martin was kicked in the face while being held by bouncers after closing...
Man kicked in face by bouncer at Club Rodeo Springfield speaks out, files police report
Partial sun will allow temperatures to warm into the lower 70s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some sun returns today
Melissa and Miracle Hendrix/Oak Grove, Ark.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms damage homes, flood roads in the Ozarks Wednesday

Latest News

Cruises may be able to leave U.S. ports by mid-July after more than a year of not sailing.
Report: Cruises could resume sailing in mid-July
India is facing one of the world's worst COVID-19 outbreaks. More than 200,000 people have died.
US sending more than $100M in supplies to help India battle COVID-19
President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the...
Biden urges Americans to get vaccinated
As many as 60 million doses are expected to be available for export in the coming months.
EU to hold hearing in case against AstraZeneca