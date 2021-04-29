Advertisement

BBB offers Ethics Award Scholarship for high school juniors in the Ozarks

Gwendolyn Gilliam, 2019 Student of Ethics Award Winner (Courtesy: BBB)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Better Business Bureau (BBB) Springfield is accepting applicants for this year’s Student of Ethics Award.

The SOE award is a $2,500 college or trade school scholarship that recognizes high school students who demonstrate high ethics through leadership, community service, personal integrity and academic achievement. Students who will graduate from high school in 2022 are eligible for the award.

Builder’s Bloc Contracting, Caleres, Drury Hotels, Graybar, Schnucks, Wren Homes and Solutions Roofing Inc. are sponsors of the Student of Ethics Awards this year.

Students are asked to submit an application that includes academic, leadership and service achievements as well as a 300-word essay and a letter of recommendation. A panel of independent judges will choose the winners, considering each student’s leadership qualities, academic performance, character and essay.

Applications are due by June 8, 2021. More information and an application are available online or by calling Chelsey Nolte, BBB Executive Coordinator, at 314-584-6737.

One award will be presented in the following Springfield Region counties:

  • Missouri counties: Barry, Barton, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Douglas, Greene, Hickory, Howell, Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Ozark, Polk, St. Clair, Stone, Taney, Texas, Vernon, Webster, and Wright.

