MSHP: Officer shot in St. Peters, Mo., suspect arrested

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PETERS, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities have arrested a suspect after a law enforcement officer was shot in St. Peters, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has canceled a Blue Alert after the suspect’s arrest.

One law enforcement officer was shot Thursday in St. Peters. Per MSHP, the officer was either seriously injured or killed, but his or her exact condition is unknown.

Details remain limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

-----

ORIGINAL:

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued a Blue Alert after a law enforcement officer was shot Thursday in St. Peters, Missouri.

According to MSHP, a Blue Alert is authorized when:

  • 1. a law enforcement officer is killed or seriously injured in the line of duty; or
  • 2. an officer is missing in connection with official duties; or
  • 3. there is an imminent and credible threat to kill or seriously injure a law enforcement officer; and
  • 4. there is actionable information known about a suspect for a public notification to be helpful to law enforcement; and
  • 5. the law enforcement agency involved requests or approves the alert being issued

MSHP says the officer was either seriously injured or killed, but his or her exact condition is unknown.

Authorities are looking for the following suspect vehicle:

  • BLUE CHEVROLET TRAILBLAZER with MO LICENSE 5SAY50

MSHP reports a suspect was pulled over in a traffic stop, shot a law enforcement officer near Mid Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters, and left the scene.

MSHP expects to provide more updates later Thursday. Check back for more details.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

