Campers and retreat displaced after flooding at Paradise Valley Resort in Cassville, Mo.

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Storms swept across the Ozarks on Wednesday, causing flooding at several different campgrounds.

The flooding forced many campgrounds to be evacuated. Campers and nearly 150 religious retreat members at Paradise Valley Resort in Cassville were displaced after the flooding.

Retreat members were shuttled to the First Baptist Church Family Life Center, which serves as the emergency shelter in Cassville. Campers said everything happened very quickly.

“Started to see that some of the tents in the very far end of the camp were starting to get some water as the river came over the bank,” retreat member Jake Grant said. “Within two, three minutes, I turned around, and the entire camp was under water.”

The rapidly rising river truly was roaring Wednesday, sweeping away anything in its path. Only scattered debris and faint reminders of a camp site were left behind.

”People lost pretty much all of their tents,” Grant said. “Everything was washed away. People with their vehicles, you know, lost a lot of things.”

Campers said water reached waist levels within nearly 10 minutes. The flooding became powerful enough to flip cars and push them away.

”What was gravel before became a river,” Grant said. “And people were swimming across. It was up to your chest. It was pretty intense.”

Fleeing camp sites instantly became a priority in the area.

”It came a lot faster than I could evacuate,” Paradise Valley Resort Manager Jason Ball said. “I mean we evacuated and we got everyone out safely, but it was very, very difficult and very, very fast.”

Campers said helping hands came from every direction as water levels rose.

”Lot of moving around. A lot of people helping. It was good to see people pitching in, getting people out of tents,” retreat leader Adam Fink said. “I heard a story today where a woman was trying to get out of a tent and they had to cut it open and they freed her. So there were a lot of heroes out here today.”

Paradise Valley Staff said Wednesday’s incident was a first.

”I’ve never seen a flood in any way shape or form to this magnitude, no,” Ball said.

The campground said it is too early to estimate damages, but the cleanup process could take some time.

”The cleanup part of it is not that big of a deal right now. We will eventually get there,” Ball said. “But I just want to make sure we can find everybody’s personal belongings and find the biggest part of that and retrieve that for them. Right now I just want to make sure that everybody is okay of course. And I also want to make sure that we get some of their property relocated for them so they have it.”

Although quite a bit was lost during the flooding, many campers said they are grateful no one was seriously harmed.

“I’m very thankful to be around some of the men and women that we were with today,” Fink said.

That group of campers part of the retreat took shelter at the Family Life Center for a while, and have since found motels and places to stay for the night. They said some of those places even offered them free rooms for the night.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.