Chain-reaction crash sends car into west Springfield Sonic

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash that sent a driver’s car into a west Springfield Sonic.

Officers responded to the crash Thursday around 1 p.m. at the restaurant on West Sunshine Street near Fort Avenue.

Investigators say the driver was hit from behind while traveling on Sunshine Street. The impact of the crash turned the driver into the parking lot of the Sonic. He smashed into a pole in the front of the restaurant.

Police say no one suffered any injuries.

