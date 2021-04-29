Advertisement

Child confesses to setting dog on fire in Mississippi

A photo shows the treatment Buddy received after authorities said he was burned with an...
A photo shows the treatment Buddy received after authorities said he was burned with an extension cord tied around his neck.(Tunica Humane Society)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TATE COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Investigators say a child has confessed to setting a dog on fire in Mississippi.

The dog named Buddy was set on fire last week. He’s receiving medical care at the Tunica Humane Society.

Investigators say Buddy was found with his face severely burned and an extension cord wrapped around his neck. A reward for information reached more than $10,000 as of Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the Tate County Sheriff’s Office, which investigated the incident, said a child confessed to intentionally hurting the dog; however, the sheriff’s office says no criminal charges will be filed.

“Due to the age of the juvenile we are not able to file criminal charges in this case,” reads a statement from Sheriff Brad Lance posted to Facebook.

Lance writes that the crime is a felony punishable by up to three years in prison, but no person younger than 12 can be charged with a crime in the state of Mississippi.

The sheriff’s office did not say how old the child was or if any other punishment will be given.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dale Davis/Saddlebrooke, Mo.
PICTURES: Viewers share snapshots from Wednesday’s severe weather
Greene County deputies arrest a man wanted for several felonies.
Standoff in Springfield, Mo. ends with fire, arrest
21-year-old Chason Martin was kicked in the face while being held by bouncers after closing...
Man kicked in face by bouncer at Club Rodeo Springfield speaks out, files police report
Partial sun will allow temperatures to warm into the lower 70s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some sun returns today
Melissa and Miracle Hendrix/Oak Grove, Ark.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms damage homes, flood roads in the Ozarks Wednesday

Latest News

This photo provided by the Gwinnett County Police Department shows tire marks on the pavement,...
Driver charged with homicide in Georgia crash that killed 6
Two deputies were shot in a standoff at a home in Watauga County, North Carolina.
‘Incredibly tragic situation’: Two deputies killed in standoff in Watauga County, NC
In this photo provided by Camera Press and released Wednesday, April 28, 2021, is Britain's...
Prince William, Kate release photos to mark 10th anniversary
FILE - This May 17, 2018 file photo shows packs of menthol cigarettes and other tobacco...
FDA revives federal effort to ban menthol cigarettes
LaSandra Scott speaks during a news conference concerning updates on her son Marvin Scott III's...
Black inmate’s death in Texas jail struggle ruled homicide