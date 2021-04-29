Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS UPDATE: Woman accused of drug trafficking arrested on Crime Stoppers tip

Deputies also booked Stacey R. Johns into the Greene County jail on a pending charge of car theft.
By Maria Neider
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Greene County deputies arrested Stacey Rose Johns on 4/27/21.
Greene County deputies arrested Stacey Rose Johns on 4/27/21.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Springfield police say thanks to KY3 viewer tips, a woman accused of drug trafficking is now in the Greene County jail. Deputies arrested Stacey Rose Johns after getting a Crime Stoppers tip. We featured her as a fugitive last week.

Stacey Rose Johns AKA "Stacy Rose Davenport" Charges: Drug trafficking, car theft
Stacey Rose Johns AKA "Stacy Rose Davenport" Charges: Drug trafficking, car theft(Springfield Police Department)

Deputies booked Johns into the jail last night with a pending charge of car theft. The 42-year-old could appear in Greene County court as early as tomorrow morning.

Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
CLICK HERE: Give a Crime Stoppers Tip
