CRIME STOPPERS UPDATE: Woman accused of drug trafficking arrested on Crime Stoppers tip
Deputies also booked Stacey R. Johns into the Greene County jail on a pending charge of car theft.
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -
Springfield police say thanks to KY3 viewer tips, a woman accused of drug trafficking is now in the Greene County jail. Deputies arrested Stacey Rose Johns after getting a Crime Stoppers tip. We featured her as a fugitive last week.
Deputies booked Johns into the jail last night with a pending charge of car theft. The 42-year-old could appear in Greene County court as early as tomorrow morning.
