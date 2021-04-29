Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Rain clearing out, now we warm

Rain should be gone until Sunday
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Rain clearing out and soon the clouds will start to break as well. While we won’t have full sunshine this afternoon I do think we’ll be able to enjoy some blue skies. While a touch humid, temperatures will warm to the lower 70s with winds from the north around 5 to 10mph.

Tonight the skies will completely clear with lows dipping down into the upper 40s and near 50 degrees. We have great weather for at least half of the weekend.

Friday, temperatures in the mid-70s and sunny with light winds. Saturday will be similar with higher humidity.

Sunday, we’re looking at more thunderstorms moving in. These storms will be in response to some cutoff low pressure that right now is in the southwest United States. As the low pressure lifts northeast it’ll get swept up in our jet stream and will set the stage for more storm development. Showers and thunderstorms can be expected Sunday by the afternoon with around a half in or more of rain possible. Temperatures still make it to the mid-70s Sunday.

Monday is even warmer and we’ll still be under the influence of that upper level low pressure. Looking at more scattered shower and thunderstorm potential which will continue into Tuesday. The question remains whether these storms by early next week will be severe or not. With some instability building, particularly to the south, can rule out a few stronger storms but it is just too early to nail down any more specific details. Pay attention over the next few days.

Cooler temperatures in the upper 60s by the middle of the week in response to the rain and low pressure. By the end of next week those temperatures quickly rebound again and we have warmer days ahead.

