Investigators accuse man of hiding peanuts in Camdenton, Mo. home in hopes of causing severe allergic reaction

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County investigators say a man knowingly exposed a person to peanuts, knowing it could cause a severe allergic reaction.

Prosecutors requested a no-bond warrant for Jacob Andes, 27, of St. Joseph.

Investigators say he hid peanuts throughout his accuser’s home in Camdenton. He already faces charges for burglary and property damage for a separate incident.

Investigators say he is in the Camden County Jail.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.