Investigators accuse man of hiding peanuts in Camdenton, Mo. home in hopes of causing severe allergic reaction
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County investigators say a man knowingly exposed a person to peanuts, knowing it could cause a severe allergic reaction.
Prosecutors requested a no-bond warrant for Jacob Andes, 27, of St. Joseph.
Investigators say he hid peanuts throughout his accuser’s home in Camdenton. He already faces charges for burglary and property damage for a separate incident.
Investigators say he is in the Camden County Jail.
