Advertisement

Leigh’s Lost and Found: $5000 reward to find the person who shot and killed a family dog

$5000 reward for information about who shot a family dog in Branson
$5000 reward for information about who shot a family dog in Branson(KYTV)
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In our Leigh’s Lost and Found today, a Branson family is looking for justice for their dog Hunter. Someone shot and killed him and they’re offering a huge reward to find out who and get them arrested.

A warning that some pictures in this video are graphic.

“It’s just appalling.”

Farris Hensley is devastated by the loss of his Mountain Cur named Hunter.

He says, “he just became our best friend.”

Farris found Hunter abandoned at a store and brought him home. He was a big hit with the neighborhood kids. But one day in early April, Hunter ran off to play with them and never returned.

“We looked everywhere. We called and the next day got out reward posters for his return.”

Five days later, they sadly, did find Hunter.

“About a quarter of a mile from the neighborhood, in a wooded area. He’d been shot in his shoulder and they had dumped him. They had taken his collar off and his scarf off and dumped him behind some brush there. There were four wheeler tracks where he’d been dumped, it’s obvious where the trail leads to. I don’t have enough to make a case.”

That’s why Farris put up huge signs in front of his home, offering a reward for information.

Hunter’s story was shared hundreds of times on the Leigh’s Lost and Found page and received dozens of comments and condolences. Farris is hoping that attention will bring someone forward.

“It would basically take someone with additional first hand information and that’s the reason we’re offering the $5000 reward.”

Farris is also collecting donations of new toys and treats at the memorial, to donate to Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society, as a way to honor Hunter and all rescue animals.

“They said sure, that’d be great. We take good care of our animals but they receive very few treats and toys. So we thought that would be a great thing to do.”

If you’d like to drop off treats or toys, the Hensley’s have jars outside their home, located at 270 Gloria Court in Branson. And if you have any information about who shot Hunter, you can email Farris Hensley at policepension@gmail.com.

\\To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dale Davis/Saddlebrooke, Mo.
PICTURES: Viewers share snapshots from Wednesday’s severe weather
Greene County deputies arrest a man wanted for several felonies.
Standoff in Springfield, Mo. ends with fire, arrest
21-year-old Chason Martin was kicked in the face while being held by bouncers after closing...
Man kicked in face by bouncer at Club Rodeo Springfield speaks out, files police report
Partial sun will allow temperatures to warm into the lower 70s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some sun returns today
Melissa and Miracle Hendrix/Oak Grove, Ark.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms damage homes, flood roads in the Ozarks Wednesday

Latest News

Gwendolyn Gilliam, 2019 Student of Ethics Award Winner (Courtesy: BBB)
BBB offers Ethics Award Scholarship for high school juniors in the Ozarks
Generic prison bars graphic.
Investigators accuse man of hiding peanuts in Camdenton, Mo. home in hopes of causing severe allergic reaction
Missouri Senate votes down funding for Medicaid expansion
Arkansas governor signs bills banning vaccine requirements