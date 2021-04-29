Leigh’s Lost and Found: $5000 reward to find the person who shot and killed a family dog

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In our Leigh’s Lost and Found today, a Branson family is looking for justice for their dog Hunter. Someone shot and killed him and they’re offering a huge reward to find out who and get them arrested.

A warning that some pictures in this video are graphic.

“It’s just appalling.”

Farris Hensley is devastated by the loss of his Mountain Cur named Hunter.

He says, “he just became our best friend.”

Farris found Hunter abandoned at a store and brought him home. He was a big hit with the neighborhood kids. But one day in early April, Hunter ran off to play with them and never returned.

“We looked everywhere. We called and the next day got out reward posters for his return.”

Five days later, they sadly, did find Hunter.

“About a quarter of a mile from the neighborhood, in a wooded area. He’d been shot in his shoulder and they had dumped him. They had taken his collar off and his scarf off and dumped him behind some brush there. There were four wheeler tracks where he’d been dumped, it’s obvious where the trail leads to. I don’t have enough to make a case.”

That’s why Farris put up huge signs in front of his home, offering a reward for information.

Hunter’s story was shared hundreds of times on the Leigh’s Lost and Found page and received dozens of comments and condolences. Farris is hoping that attention will bring someone forward.

“It would basically take someone with additional first hand information and that’s the reason we’re offering the $5000 reward.”

Farris is also collecting donations of new toys and treats at the memorial, to donate to Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society, as a way to honor Hunter and all rescue animals.

“They said sure, that’d be great. We take good care of our animals but they receive very few treats and toys. So we thought that would be a great thing to do.”

If you’d like to drop off treats or toys, the Hensley’s have jars outside their home, located at 270 Gloria Court in Branson. And if you have any information about who shot Hunter, you can email Farris Hensley at policepension@gmail.com.

