Man is expected to make a full recovery after a shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with non-life threatening injuries.

Police got the call around 4:00 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of Dale Street and Summit Avenue. Police say the victim was at the hospital by the time they arrived.

The shooter had already left the scene by the time officers arrived. Police believe the victim and shooter know each other.

