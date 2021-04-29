Advertisement

Man is expected to make a full recovery after a shooting in Springfield

Shooting at Dale Street and Summit Avenue
Shooting at Dale Street and Summit Avenue(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with non-life threatening injuries.

Police got the call around 4:00 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of Dale Street and Summit Avenue. Police say the victim was at the hospital by the time they arrived.

The shooter had already left the scene by the time officers arrived. Police believe the victim and shooter know each other.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dale Davis/Saddlebrooke, Mo.
PICTURES: Viewers share snapshots from Wednesday’s severe weather
Greene County deputies arrest a man wanted for several felonies.
Standoff in Springfield, Mo. ends with fire, arrest
21-year-old Chason Martin was kicked in the face while being held by bouncers after closing...
Man kicked in face by bouncer at Club Rodeo Springfield speaks out, files police report
Partial sun will allow temperatures to warm into the lower 70s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some sun returns today
Melissa and Miracle Hendrix/Oak Grove, Ark.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms damage homes, flood roads in the Ozarks Wednesday

Latest News

Missouri Job Center hosts drive thru job fair.
Missouri Job Center hosts drive thru job fair with 20 employers
Partial sun will allow temperatures to warm into the lower 70s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some sun returns today
Sun returns today
Mask mandate reinstated in the Reeds Spring School District