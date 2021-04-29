Mask mandate reinstated in the Reeds Spring School District

REEDS SPRING, Mo. (KY3) -Students and staff will be required to wear masks in all of the school district buildings beginning on Friday.

The school district says since removing the mask requirement last Thursday, they have seen positive cases of Covid-19 resulting in many students being quarantined.

Masks will be required for the rest of the school year. School leaders said we believe end-of-the-year events are essential for students and we want to keep as many students in school as possible.

