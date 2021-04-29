Missouri Job Center hosts drive thru job fair with 20 employers
The Missouri Job Center is hosting a drive thru job fair Thursday. The fair will have employers from education, healthcare, industrial, hospitality, food service and retail. A spokesperson for the job center said businesses and industries across the Ozarks are in need of workers.
“It is important to these employers to have and to keep employees, enough employees to keep the doors open,” said Katherine Trombetta with The Missouri Job Center. “We are seeing that across Springfield and across the Ozarks, businesses are limiting their hours because they simply don’t have enough employees to fill those jobs. So we just encourage people to get re-engaged with the workforce.”
Trombetta said it’s a more relaxed approach. Job seekers will drive by the employers and chat briefly about opportunities. The center recommends that you bring copies of their resume and avoid having non-job seekers and pets in the car as they may be a distraction.
Employers:
- 3M, Arc of the Ozarks
- Atrium Hospitality
- Bug Zero
- Cintas
- Citizens Memorial Hospital
- Glanbia, Gold Mountain Communications
- Jordan Valley Healthcare
- Lowe’s
- MasterCorp
- MediaCom
- Mid-Am Metal
- Missouri Prime Beef Packers
- Nothum
- Oasis Hotel & Convention Center
- Red Monkey Foods
- Springfield Public Schools
- Truck Hero/Undercover
- TTEC
The event starts at 9:30 a.m. and goes until 11:30 a.m. in the the Missouri Job Center parking lot. Their address is 2900 E Sunshine.
