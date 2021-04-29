Advertisement

Missouri Job Center hosts drive thru job fair with 20 employers

By Abbey Taylor
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Missouri Job Center is hosting a drive thru job fair Thursday. The fair will have employers from education, healthcare, industrial, hospitality, food service and retail. A spokesperson for the job center said businesses and industries across the Ozarks are in need of workers.

“It is important to these employers to have and to keep employees, enough employees to keep the doors open,” said Katherine Trombetta with The Missouri Job Center. “We are seeing that across Springfield and across the Ozarks, businesses are limiting their hours because they simply don’t have enough employees to fill those jobs. So we just encourage people to get re-engaged with the workforce.”

Trombetta said it’s a more relaxed approach. Job seekers will drive by the employers and chat briefly about opportunities. The center recommends that you bring copies of their resume and avoid having non-job seekers and pets in the car as they may be a distraction.

Employers:

  • 3M, Arc of the Ozarks
  • Atrium Hospitality
  • Bug Zero
  • Cintas
  • Citizens Memorial Hospital
  • Glanbia, Gold Mountain Communications
  • Jordan Valley Healthcare
  • Lowe’s
  • MasterCorp
  • MediaCom
  • Mid-Am Metal
  • Missouri Prime Beef Packers
  • Nothum
  • Oasis Hotel & Convention Center
  • Red Monkey Foods
  • Springfield Public Schools
  • Truck Hero/Undercover
  • TTEC

The event starts at 9:30 a.m. and goes until 11:30 a.m. in the the Missouri Job Center parking lot. Their address is 2900 E Sunshine.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dale Davis/Saddlebrooke, Mo.
PICTURES: Viewers share snapshots from Wednesday’s severe weather
Greene County deputies arrest a man wanted for several felonies.
Standoff in Springfield, Mo. ends with fire, arrest
21-year-old Chason Martin was kicked in the face while being held by bouncers after closing...
Man kicked in face by bouncer at Club Rodeo Springfield speaks out, files police report
Partial sun will allow temperatures to warm into the lower 70s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some sun returns today
Melissa and Miracle Hendrix/Oak Grove, Ark.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms damage homes, flood roads in the Ozarks Wednesday

Latest News

Shooting at Dale Street and Summit Avenue
Man is expected to make a full recovery after a shooting in Springfield
Partial sun will allow temperatures to warm into the lower 70s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some sun returns today
Sun returns today
Mask mandate reinstated in the Reeds Spring School District