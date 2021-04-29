Missouri Job Center hosts drive thru job fair with 20 employers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Missouri Job Center is hosting a drive thru job fair Thursday. The fair will have employers from education, healthcare, industrial, hospitality, food service and retail. A spokesperson for the job center said businesses and industries across the Ozarks are in need of workers.

“It is important to these employers to have and to keep employees, enough employees to keep the doors open,” said Katherine Trombetta with The Missouri Job Center. “We are seeing that across Springfield and across the Ozarks, businesses are limiting their hours because they simply don’t have enough employees to fill those jobs. So we just encourage people to get re-engaged with the workforce.”

Trombetta said it’s a more relaxed approach. Job seekers will drive by the employers and chat briefly about opportunities. The center recommends that you bring copies of their resume and avoid having non-job seekers and pets in the car as they may be a distraction.

Employers:

3M, Arc of the Ozarks

Atrium Hospitality

Bug Zero

Cintas

Citizens Memorial Hospital

Glanbia, Gold Mountain Communications

Jordan Valley Healthcare

Lowe’s

MasterCorp

MediaCom

Mid-Am Metal

Missouri Prime Beef Packers

Nothum

Oasis Hotel & Convention Center

Red Monkey Foods

Springfield Public Schools

Truck Hero/Undercover

TTEC

The event starts at 9:30 a.m. and goes until 11:30 a.m. in the the Missouri Job Center parking lot. Their address is 2900 E Sunshine.

