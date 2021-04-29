Advertisement

Missouri struggles to track virus cases among the vaccinated

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri reported just 14 breakthrough COVID-19 cases among people who are fully vaccinated to federal health officials, even though 96 such cases have been detected in just the state’s largest county.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked states at the start of this month to instruct their local health departments and health systems to collect real-time information on such “breakthrough infections.”

States are to collect the data and enter it into a national database. Missouri health department spokeswoman Lisa Cox wrote in an email that the state is vetting information received from the county level. She said that there are more cases under review than the 14 that are confirmed.

