Advertisement

NASCAR driver Joey Gase to highlight Branson during Kansas Speedway race

NASCAR driver Joey Gase will compete Sunday at the Kansas Speedway with several decals...
NASCAR driver Joey Gase will compete Sunday at the Kansas Speedway with several decals promoting the city of Branson and ExploreBranson.com.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Branson will take spotlight in the form of a NASCAR sponsorship this weekend.

NASCAR driver Joey Gase will compete Sunday at the Kansas Speedway with several decals promoting the city of Branson and ExploreBranson.com.

In several renderings shared Thursday, Gase’s car shows Branson decals on the front, back and other sides of his No. 15 car.

“I am extremely excited to be teaming up with ExploreBranson.com this weekend at my home track for the Cup Series,” said Gase. “Branson is a well-known vacation spot for anyone in the Midwest and I am happy to help get the news out about all their new rides, attractions, shows, and golf courses. I can’t wait to take Jace and Carson there this year!”

Gase shared more about the sponsorship Thursday afternoon to Twitter. This weekend’s car will also feature a sponsorship from Pyramid Batteries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dale Davis/Saddlebrooke, Mo.
PICTURES: Viewers share snapshots from Wednesday’s severe weather
21-year-old Chason Martin was kicked in the face while being held by bouncers after closing...
Man kicked in face by bouncer at Club Rodeo Springfield speaks out, files police report
Greene County deputies arrest a man wanted for several felonies.
Standoff in Springfield, Mo. ends with fire, arrest
Temperatures hit the 70s today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Rain clearing out, now we warm
Melissa and Miracle Hendrix/Oak Grove, Ark.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms damage homes, flood roads in the Ozarks Wednesday

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill is forced out at second as Philadelphia Phillies shortstop...
Harper hit in face, leaves game as Phils beat Cardinals
Kansas City Royals' Jorge Soler drives in a run with a single off Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher...
Soler’s three hits, three RBIs lead Royals over Pirates
Courtesy: Bass Pro Shops
SPONSORED: Bass Pro Fishing Tips: How to catch fish on a French fry bait
Kansas City Royals' Michael A. Taylor swings and strikes out to end the game as Pittsburgh...
Difo leads Pirates over Royals