NASCAR driver Joey Gase to highlight Branson during Kansas Speedway race

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Branson will take spotlight in the form of a NASCAR sponsorship this weekend.

NASCAR driver Joey Gase will compete Sunday at the Kansas Speedway with several decals promoting the city of Branson and ExploreBranson.com.

In several renderings shared Thursday, Gase’s car shows Branson decals on the front, back and other sides of his No. 15 car.

“I am extremely excited to be teaming up with ExploreBranson.com this weekend at my home track for the Cup Series,” said Gase. “Branson is a well-known vacation spot for anyone in the Midwest and I am happy to help get the news out about all their new rides, attractions, shows, and golf courses. I can’t wait to take Jace and Carson there this year!”

Gase shared more about the sponsorship Thursday afternoon to Twitter. This weekend’s car will also feature a sponsorship from Pyramid Batteries.

🚨🚨🚨 We’ve got NEW sponsors this weekend with @ExploreBranson and Pyramid Batteries! Read below👇👇 pic.twitter.com/vISb0UnHBN — Joey Gase Racing (@JoeyGaseRacing) April 29, 2021

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.