Advertisement

National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes in northern Taney County, Mo.

(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALNUT SHADE, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes from Wednesday’s storms in northern Taney County.

The first EF0 twister tracked about a half-mile west of Walnut Shade around 9:30 a.m. Storm survey teams estimate wind speeds of 70-miles-per-hour. It appears the storm did no damage to any buildings.

The second EF0 twister tracked about a half-mile north of Walnut Shade around 9:40 a.m. Storm survey teams estimated wind speeds of 75-miles-per-hour.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dale Davis/Saddlebrooke, Mo.
PICTURES: Viewers share snapshots from Wednesday’s severe weather
21-year-old Chason Martin was kicked in the face while being held by bouncers after closing...
Man kicked in face by bouncer at Club Rodeo Springfield speaks out, files police report
Greene County deputies arrest a man wanted for several felonies.
Standoff in Springfield, Mo. ends with fire, arrest
Temperatures hit the 70s today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Beautiful Spring Weather
Melissa and Miracle Hendrix/Oak Grove, Ark.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms damage homes, flood roads in the Ozarks Wednesday

Latest News

BLUE ALERT: MSHP reports officer shot in St. Peters, Mo.; looking for suspect vehicle
On Your Side: What to buy in May
What to buy in May.
ON YOUR SIDE: What To Buy In May
President Biden’s new stimulus proposal could help thousands here in the Ozarks - by providing...
Ozarks Technical Community College responds to Biden’s tuition-free community college proposal
Ozarks Technical Community College responds to Biden’s tuition-free community college proposal