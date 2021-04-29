National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes in northern Taney County, Mo.

WALNUT SHADE, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes from Wednesday’s storms in northern Taney County.

The first EF0 twister tracked about a half-mile west of Walnut Shade around 9:30 a.m. Storm survey teams estimate wind speeds of 70-miles-per-hour. It appears the storm did no damage to any buildings.

The second EF0 twister tracked about a half-mile north of Walnut Shade around 9:40 a.m. Storm survey teams estimated wind speeds of 75-miles-per-hour.

