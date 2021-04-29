Advertisement

National Weather Service confirms tornado from Wednesday’s storms near Chadwick, Mo.

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service conforms a small tornado hit Wednesday in eastern Christian County.

The EFO twister hit southwest of Chadwick shortly before 10 a.m. Storm survey teams estimate wind speeds topped 76 miles-per-hour. It tracked around a half-mile. The storm tracked about a half-a-mile long.

We have not heard of any significant damage in the area.

