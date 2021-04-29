National Weather Service confirms tornado Wednesday in Douglas County, Mo.
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEAR DORA, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado hit a rural area of Douglas County on Wednesday.
The EF0 twister hit an area near Gentryville along the Douglas County and Ozark County lines around 11:15 a.m. A survey team estimated maximum winds at 85 miles-per-hour. The path of the storm tracked for two miles before lifting.
The storm damaged a three-car garage and several outbuildings in the path.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.