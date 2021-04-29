Advertisement

National Weather Service confirms tornado Wednesday in Douglas County, Mo.

Eastern Douglas County Fire Dept./Chris Hammett
Eastern Douglas County Fire Dept./Chris Hammett
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR DORA, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado hit a rural area of Douglas County on Wednesday.

The EF0 twister hit an area near Gentryville along the Douglas County and Ozark County lines around 11:15 a.m. A survey team estimated maximum winds at 85 miles-per-hour. The path of the storm tracked for two miles before lifting.

The storm damaged a three-car garage and several outbuildings in the path.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dale Davis/Saddlebrooke, Mo.
PICTURES: Viewers share snapshots from Wednesday’s severe weather
21-year-old Chason Martin was kicked in the face while being held by bouncers after closing...
Man kicked in face by bouncer at Club Rodeo Springfield speaks out, files police report
Greene County deputies arrest a man wanted for several felonies.
Standoff in Springfield, Mo. ends with fire, arrest
Temperatures hit the 70s today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Beautiful Spring Weather
Melissa and Miracle Hendrix/Oak Grove, Ark.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms damage homes, flood roads in the Ozarks Wednesday

Latest News

BLUE ALERT: MSHP reports officer shot in St. Peters, Mo.; looking for suspect vehicle
On Your Side: What to buy in May
What to buy in May.
ON YOUR SIDE: What To Buy In May
President Biden’s new stimulus proposal could help thousands here in the Ozarks - by providing...
Ozarks Technical Community College responds to Biden’s tuition-free community college proposal
Ozarks Technical Community College responds to Biden’s tuition-free community college proposal