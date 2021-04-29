National Weather Service confirms tornado Wednesday in Douglas County, Mo.

NEAR DORA, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado hit a rural area of Douglas County on Wednesday.

The EF0 twister hit an area near Gentryville along the Douglas County and Ozark County lines around 11:15 a.m. A survey team estimated maximum winds at 85 miles-per-hour. The path of the storm tracked for two miles before lifting.

The storm damaged a three-car garage and several outbuildings in the path.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.