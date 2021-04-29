Advertisement

On Your Side: What to buy in May

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -We’re working On Your Side to help you save money this spring.

May is a prime time for making major home-related purchases. Memorial Day sales focus on indoor furniture, patio furniture, appliances and mattresses. As we’ve told you before, expect delays due to the pandemic.

If you don’t want to wait, buy secondhand. It’s garage sale season. Also, thrift stores have a great selection now thanks to spring cleaning.

Normally, you’d see this deal in January with the new year, but with so many trying to burn off pandemic pounds, expect savings if you join a gym. Many are offering deep discounts. The same deals they had with New Year resolutions. Don’t be afraid to barter. Ask for a free class or trial period.

As the weather gets warmer, many will exercise outdoors. Now’s a good time to buy indoor workout equipment.

Stock up on grilling and picnic supplies. Backyard cookouts might be smaller this year, but now is when you’ll save the most on anything from paper plates, charcoal and picnic blankets.

Plan ahead, graduations, wedding events, pool parties are all in the near future. Make a list on what you need to buy.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Chason Martin was kicked in the face while being held by bouncers after closing...
Man kicked in face by bouncer at Club Rodeo Springfield speaks out, files police report
Dale Davis/Saddlebrooke, Mo.
PICTURES: Viewers share snapshots from Wednesday’s severe weather
Greene County deputies arrest a man wanted for several felonies.
Standoff in Springfield, Mo. ends with fire, arrest
Temperatures should be nice and warm Friday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Beautiful Spring Weather
Melissa and Miracle Hendrix/Oak Grove, Ark.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms damage homes, flood roads in the Ozarks Wednesday

Latest News

Springfield Police Department
ON YOUR SIDE: Springfield Police Dept. warns of scammers pretending to be officers
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against LSU during the second half of a NCAA College...
2021 NFL Draft: Jaguars select Trevor Lawrence with first pick
Taste of the Ozarks: Grilled Zucchini Salad
MSHP: Officer shot in St. Peters, Mo., suspect arrested
Temperatures should be nice and warm Friday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Beautiful Spring Weather