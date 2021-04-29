On Your Side: What to buy in May

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -We’re working On Your Side to help you save money this spring.

May is a prime time for making major home-related purchases. Memorial Day sales focus on indoor furniture, patio furniture, appliances and mattresses. As we’ve told you before, expect delays due to the pandemic.

If you don’t want to wait, buy secondhand. It’s garage sale season. Also, thrift stores have a great selection now thanks to spring cleaning.

Normally, you’d see this deal in January with the new year, but with so many trying to burn off pandemic pounds, expect savings if you join a gym. Many are offering deep discounts. The same deals they had with New Year resolutions. Don’t be afraid to barter. Ask for a free class or trial period.

As the weather gets warmer, many will exercise outdoors. Now’s a good time to buy indoor workout equipment.

Stock up on grilling and picnic supplies. Backyard cookouts might be smaller this year, but now is when you’ll save the most on anything from paper plates, charcoal and picnic blankets.

Plan ahead, graduations, wedding events, pool parties are all in the near future. Make a list on what you need to buy.

