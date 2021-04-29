Ozarks Technical Community College responds to Biden’s tuition-free community college proposal

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - President Joe Biden’s new stimulus proposal could help thousands here in the Ozarks by providing free community college for two years.

Officials at Ozarks Technical Community College and students say they’re already attending classes at little to no cost to them.

“We’re really lucky here in Missouri because we already have free community college. We have the A+ program. So you get a 2.5 GPA, do some tutoring while you’re in high school and have 95% attendance, and you can go to any community college you want. Tuition and common fees will be paid,” said OTC spokesperson Mark Miller.

“I’ve only had to pay for my books and fees, like my lab fees for my science classes. Other than that, I haven’t paid for anything else,” said OTC student Jessica Montenegro.

“I also have the A+ advancement scholarship and it’s a scholarship that actually pays for my class fees and books and everything that I need.” said OTC student Taylor Deloach.

Other students are paying for school through a program with their employer.

“It’s not costing us anything because we’re going through CoxHealth. We are hired on as employees, then we are in the medical assistant apprenticeship program, which is taught by OTC. So we spend time in the clinics as well as the classroom,” said OTC student Amanda Cotval.

While there are many programs, scholarships, and grants available to provide free community college, OTC spokesperson Mark Miller said they could be improved upon.

“If we had a program for people who aren’t that traditional college-age student who, maybe they have a family so they can’t just quit their job or reduce their hours, free tuition isn’t really enough for them to go to school. What would help people there is, yes we’re going to pay your tuition and fees but hey, we’re also going to give you a bit of a stipend so maybe if you need to work part-time and go to school full-time, because you’re going to get done sooner then that will help more people change careers,” said Miller.

“I feel that getting an education is important because we and our generation are the future leaders of the world.” said Deloach.

“Right now, there is a shortage of skilled workers so there has never been a better time to invest in community colleges and because of our low cost, the taxpayers get the best bang for their buck by investing in community colleges.” said Miller.

One of the details that have not been determined by the Biden Administration is if the funding will be “first-pay” or “last-pay,” meaning any grant money issued by the federal government would be paid before or after grants and scholarships. If the federal funding is paid after state funds, grants, and scholarships, the money needed would vary per student.

“When we look back at the history of education 100 years ago, an 8th-grade education was the standard,” said Miller “Then at some point we said 8th grade wasn’t quite enough we need everybody to go kindergarten through 12th grade, so these proposals are just expanding the amount of what we consider free public education.”

OTC officials say it’s hard to know how this plan will affect the college if it passes in the U.S. House and Senate.

