Police investigating shooting in north Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting Thursday in north Springfield.

Officers responded to the scene of a home in the 2200 block of North Kellett during the noon hour.

Police Spokeswoman Jasmine Bailey says one person was shot. Witnesses nearby tell KY3 News they heard multiple shots from the scene.

Watch for more developing details.

