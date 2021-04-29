Advertisement

Power restored to 28,000 customers in Carroll Electric

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BERRYVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - Carroll Electric restored power to 28,000 customers Thursday after a morning outage.

The utility reported an outage at its Osage Creek substation at approximately 10:55 a.m. The substation is located just west of our headquarters in Berryville.

This substation supplies terminal points that feeds other Carroll Electric substations in Carroll County, southwest Missouri, and Madison County. One of the power transformer’s protective schemes activated at this location which resulted in the outage. Line crews responded and switched the electrical load being fed by this transformer to the other transformer on site.

Carroll Electric crews are investigating why the protective scheme activated but believe lightning from this morning’s storm could be the primary cause.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

